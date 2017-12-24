Hard times have befallen former Ivory Coast and Arsenal defender, Emmanuel Eboue, who is presently struggling to keep a roof over his head after losing all his assets to his divorced wife, Aurelie, reports the UK Mirror.

Eboue, who is about to lose the only house he is left with to his former wife upon the lapse of a 3-week deadline given by a judge to hand over the house, spoke about the tough fate that had befallen him in a video interview with Mirror.

The 34-year-old talked about hiding from ­bailiffs and occasionally sleeping on the floor of a friend’s home in a bid to avoid court officials who may be looking to enforce the judge’s order.

Eboue who stated that he had been pushed to the brink of suicide also revealed that he had resorted to hiding his identity the best he could while taking public transport, his only affordable means of transportation, and washing his clothes himself.

“I want God to help me,” he said. “Only he can help take these thoughts from my mind.”

According to Sunday Mirror, the former footballer who featured in Arsenal’s team against Barcelona at the 2006 UEFA Champions league final match now suffers from a mental illness after contending with the grief of a painful divorce and estrangement from his three kids.

Eboue also reportedly suffers from the shock of losing his grandfather Amadou Bertin – who raised him – and his brother N’Dri Serge, killed in a motorbike accident. The former Ivory Coast defender who is presently unable to play football because of ill-health and a ban imposed on him following a problem with an agent, has expressed his desire to work with his former employers at Arsenal.

“When I talk about Arsenal helping me, I am not talking about money, it is about emotional support and opportunity to work there, to help the boys there and be happy,” Eboue said.

Concerning the Enfield property which he is set to lose to Aurelie, the former Arsenal defender has promised to fight till the end because he believes he has been treated unfairly. He however understands that there is little he can do as a judge will sign the transfer of the house to his divorced wife if he refuses to do so and Aurelie is understood to be planning to rent out the property upon taking possession.

“My own house. I suffered to buy my house but I am now scared.

“I am not going to sell my clothes or sell what I have. I will fight until the end because it is not fair,” he said.

Eboue has clearly taken a huge fall from the days he earned millions of pounds at Arsenal and more than £1.5million a year at Turkish side Galatasaray.

According to the Mirror, Eboue’s dream of a Premier League return with Sunderland also came to an end last year after he was hit with a 12-month ban by FIFA following a dispute with a former agent.