Eboue Gets Lifeline as Galatasaray Moves to Rescue Former Arsenal Star

There’s some light at the end of tunnel for former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue after Galatasary offered him a job following revelations that he recently contemplated suicide.

Eboue stunned the world last week when he admitted he had seriously considered taking his own life after financial mismanagement left him penniless and a bitter divorce had him estranged from his three children since the summer.

But some help has arrived for the 34-year-old as former club Galatasaray said they would hand him an academy coaching role, Daily Mail writes.

This was disclosed by new Gala boss, Fatih Terim, who took over the Istanbul giants for the fourth time in his career, saying they would give the former Ivory Coast full-back the role of under-14 assistant coach at the club.

“We heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there, we will do whatever we can to help my friend,” he said.

Eboue lived the life of a rock star during his seven year Premier League career as he slept in a palatial home and drove expensive cars.

He took home a seven-digit sum every year during his time in North London, earning a further £1.5 million annually after he switched to Gala.

But with the turn of events that saw his former wife Aurelie being awarded all the couple’s assets, he’s now been forced to dodge police and bailiffs following a court order as he looks to avoid handing over his home in Enfield to her.

The Ivorian says he ‘loves’ Fatih and would be delighted with a fresh start at Gala.

“Fatih Terim is my father, I love him very much, I do everything for him because I love him very much.”