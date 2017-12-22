Drab Arsenal, El Clasico Weekend; European Leagues Previews and Predictions

Last weekend went as it should for the Big Boys in the Premier League and La Liga. Manchester United managed a 2-1 win away at West Brom before crashing out of the league cup courtesy of a 2-1 defeat away at lowly Bristol. Chelsea won 1-0 at home to Southampton in an entertaining encounter as did Arsenal against Newcastle despite their drab performance. Liverpool were unforgiving as they thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 in front of their fans. In La Liga, Barcelona were in devastating form as they beat Deportivo 4-0 at the Camp Nou while defending champions, Real Madrid became the first side to win the FIFA Club World Cup for a consecutive time when they beat Gremio 1-0 in the final. They now have El Clasico to worry about though and with that, we kick start the weekend’s show.

El Clasico

Real Madrid won five trophies in a Calendar year for the first time in their history when they beat Gremio to lift the FIFA Club World Cup for a consecutive time in Abu Dhabi. They face a stiffer test though when they take on archrivals, Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season. Barcelona sit atop La Liga table six points above second placed Atletico and without losing a single match so far this term. Real Madrid are 11 points adrift of the leaders with a game at hand and this match is the perfect opportunity to slash that lead. Both sides have conceded just one goal in their last five matches but Barcelona are obviously the more in form side. How it plays out is yet to be seen.

Umtiti, Alcacer and Deulofeu are all injured for Barcelona while Real Madrid have no injury worries.

Kickoff: Saturday, 1pm

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Prediction: This would be a fight to the finish. I see a draw playing out but if anyone would win it, I would give it to Barcelona.

Drab

Arsenal followed a lacklustre performance in their win against Newcastle with another drab one versus West Ham in the League Cup in midweek. They will need to up their game when they host a Liverpool side that can be very devastating. Arsenal haven’t won in any of their last three Premier League matches versus Liverpool. But Arsenal have won 13 and lost only one of their last 14 league games at home, although that one loss was very recently against Manchester United. Liverpool haven’t lost a league game versus Arsenal under manager, Jurgen Klopp, winning three and drawing just one of the four. Going by Arsenal’s recent drab performances, it might just be feeding time for Liverpool.

Ramsey, Giroud and Cazorla are all injured for Arsenal. Matip, Moreno, Bogdan and Clyne are all injured for Liverpool.

Kickoff: Friday, 8.45pm

Venue: Emirates (Arsenal)

Prediction: It is hard to see Arsenal winning this game. Arsenal lack the capacity to hold their own against a team with a good plan. The best they can get is a draw.

Still Trying

Manchester United avoided another slip up with that 2-1 win at West Brom even though they would follow it with a disgraceful loss away at Bristol City in the League Cup. They would want to put up a sturdier fight when they visit a Leicester City side that lost their last home game versus Crystal Palace. Manchester United have lost just one of their last 12 visits to Leicester in the league. They have also conceded in each of their last five Premier League away games which tells us they can be vulnerable away from home. Leicester would do well to capitalise.

Huth and James are both injured for Leicester. Carrick and Bailly are both injured for United while Valencia and Fellaini are both doubts.

Kickoff: Saturday, 8.45pm

Venue: King Power Stadium (Leicester)

Prediction: Before their capitulation at home to Palace, Leicester have being on a good run of winning form. If they play like they had before that loss, they would cause United problems. But I see a United win though.

Chase

Chelsea kept up the chase at the top with a slight win over Southampton in a match they could have done better. They want to be more emphatic when they visit a resurgent Everton side under new management. But Chelsea have beaten Everton in their last three Premier League matches with an aggregate score of 10-0. But manager, Sam Allardyce has won his last two matches versus Chelsea. If he wins on Saturday, he will become the first manager to defeat Chelsea with five different clubs. The Toffees might as well do this for him.

Baines, Funes Mori, Stekelenburg, Barkley and Coleman are all injured for Everton while McCarthy and Bolasie are doubts. David Luiz is injured for Chelsea while Morata is suspended.

Kickoff: Saturday, 1.30pm

Venue: Goodison Park (Everton)

Prediction: Everton have suddenly found their stride and it has been bad luck for any side they meet. But Chelsea isn’t just any side though. I see Everton getting a draw.

Italian Job

Juventus were simply unlucky in their game versus Inter, a game which they dominated. But they went on to record two impressive wins against Bologna and Genoa in the league and Coppa Italia respectively. They face another real test when they host Roma in another clash of title contenders. Juventus have beaten Roma 24 times since 1993, losing 13 times and drawing 15. But Roma won’t be bothered much as they have the tightest defence, having conceded only 10 times in the league so far. It will be interesting to see how this clash will go down.

Buffon is injured for Juventus, as are De Sciglio and Hoewedes. Both Karsdorp and Defrel are injured for Roma.

Kickoff: Saturday, 8.45pm

Venue: Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

Prediction: Very tight encounter. Juve will try to grab all three points but I see Roma holding tight. A draw.