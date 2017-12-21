DJ Khaled had a pretty nasty accident yesterday while cruising around on a jet ski, and as expected, he documented every part of it on his social media and turned it into opportunity for fans to learn an important lesson.

From the series of videos, Khaled got trapped among a blockage of trees and branches during a drive to Diddy’s house. Undaunted by it, he used the blockage as a metaphor for road blocks in life, and told his fans that “the key is to overcome it.”

Well, overcoming this blockage resulted in an accident, because as he got into water and tried to unstuck a branch from his vehicle, he cut his leg. And no matter how worrying the situation was, Khaled noted the major life lesson in that situation.

“Don’t panic,” he told himself and the fans watching the development, because failure begins when we panic.

The favourite superstar sent a word out to people watching, telling them to inform his wife of his situation and let her know that he needs help. And while he waited for help to come, Khaled FaceTimed his son, Asahd, who had an adorable smile for his father.

Afterwards, the DJ managed to escape the blockage and then ended up at Diddy’s house where he was given a First Aid treatment. Drake joined them later after which the three hip hop moguls enjoyed the rest of the day.

DJ Khaled is such an inspiration.

Watch the important video: