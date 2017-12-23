‘Before I Die, the Last Word Out of My Mouth is Offset!’- Cardi B Replies Trolls

Cardi B has some words for trolls who think she is talking too much about her fiance, Offset.

Yesterday, the Bodak Yellow rapper dropped a new song titled Bartier Cardi which quickly got everyone talking. While many people feel this new song will become another hit, others criticised her for over-using her fiance’s name in the song.

See excerpt of the lyrics:

“Cardi got the coupe on Offset

Cartier chain on Offset

Cartier frames on Offset

Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset

Cardi got the coupe on Offset

Cartier chain on Offset

Cartier frames on Offset

Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset

And see some of the reactions from fans who were not so impressed with the over-use of her fiance’s name:

The number of times Cardi B mentioned Offset on her track Bartier is infinity. — Khlam (@khlamtrill) December 23, 2017

i wish cardi b would stop talkin bout offset in her verses 😂😂😂😂😂 that “i get upset off, i turn offset on” line in motorsport made me hate her whole verse — YÜNG HÖTHEAAD (@_jasminechase18) December 23, 2017

Well, Cardi B has replied those who had a lot to say about her worship of Offset.

Posting on her Twitter today, the rapper made it clear that she is desperately in love with her fiance, that the Migos rapper put a massive ring on her finger, is her greatest fan, and for this reason, she will worship him as much as she wants and nobody is going to do anything about it.

See her tweet:

ATTENTION PLEASE READ !It might answer your question ……. BARTIER CARDI !!! pic.twitter.com/YOTrQPDkdB — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 23, 2017

And what do folks think of her explanation? See reactions:

Cardi B the most loyal chick ever. "When I'm about to die last words out my mouth is OFFSET" pic.twitter.com/i2TmMBb8Zr — Wes Brooks (@WesTweetedThis) December 23, 2017

Can someone love me the way cardi b loves offset — ABES ماريسا (@Marissa_Abes) December 23, 2017

if Offset hurts Cardi B it's over, true love don't exist lol — 🕸 (@notnajz) December 23, 2017

She sure loves her man!