‘Before I Die, the Last Word Out of My Mouth is Offset!’- Cardi B Replies Trolls

Cardi B has some words for trolls who think she is talking too much about her fiance, Offset.

Yesterday, the Bodak Yellow rapper dropped a new song titled Bartier Cardi which quickly got everyone talking. While many people feel this new song will become another hit, others criticised her for over-using her fiance’s name in the song.

See excerpt of the lyrics:

“Cardi got the coupe on Offset
Cartier chain on Offset
Cartier frames on Offset
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset
Cardi got the coupe on Offset
Cartier chain on Offset
Cartier frames on Offset
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset

And see some of the reactions from fans who were not so impressed with the over-use of her fiance’s name:

Well, Cardi B has replied those who had a lot to say about her worship of Offset.

Posting on her Twitter today, the rapper made it clear that she is desperately in love with her fiance, that the Migos rapper put a massive ring on her finger, is her greatest fan, and for this reason, she will worship him as much as she wants and nobody is going to do anything about it.

See her tweet:

And what do folks think of her explanation? See reactions:

She sure loves her man!

