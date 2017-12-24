I’m in Charge!- Diamond Platnumz Babymama Tells His Wife to Stay Away

Diamond Platnumz’s babymama, Hamisa Mobetto has become a threat to his wife, Zari Hassan, and this is making the mum of five very uncomfortable.

According to SDE, the latest drama started when Zari went on a radio station to diss her husband, slamming him for sleeping with a ‘low life’ in their matrimonial home. She also added that the singer is on probation for daring to bring Hamisa into their home.

She said:

“I can even date a hundred men, I love being loved…Even if i left him today, I will date someone tomorrow. He is on probation! Why cheat on me with a low life, in my bed and without a condom? We had a discussion and I made it very clear that he should stop misbehaving and focus on his family and career. Until then, with musicians you never know when the next scandal is going to happen, I’m just out here with my guns ready. But he is being the man he supposed to be.”

Her comments reportedly ticked Hamisa the wrong way, because SDE reports that sources close to the socialite reveals her plan to have Zari Hassan kicked out of Dimond Platnumz’s house.

“With their relationship on the rocks, Tanzanian singer Diamond and his Ugandan lover Zari Hassan could call it a day sooner than anyone expected. Hamisa Mabetto is even threatening to hasten the process having travelled to Uganda to ask Zari to leave Diamond alone as the two are now an item,” the report said.

And as though that was not enough, Hamisa and Zari have taken their rivalry to social media. While Hamisa brands Diamond’s wife a failed prostitute, the other had equally unsavoury words for her.

See their posts:

This nasty drama started that in September after Diamond Platnumz was forced to acknowledge Hamisa and her son. The singer had kept their relationship away from the media, and Zari added salt to Hamisa’s injury when she questioned the paternity of Hamisa’s son.

That was all the trigger Hamisa needed, because she published the photos of her and Diamond sleeping on Zari’s matrimonial bed, shared photos of her and Diamond when she was still pregnant, and even photos of her and the singer posing for an intimate selfie.

The singer was forced to go on radio and acknowledge her and her son, and it has been drama ever since.

Now, Hamisa threatens to move in with the singer and we can’t wait to see who will will emerge the winner of this nasty cat fight.