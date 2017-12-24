Chrissy Teigen Teases John Mayer With Retouched Nicki Minaj Booty Pic

Chrissy Teigen got everyone, including Nicki Minaj, howling last night when she tweeted a photoshopped pic of her posing with Nicki Minaj’s massive behind.

It all started when singer John Mayer took to his page to lament about the overuse of Photoshop and Facetune on social media.

“Nothing provides a clear view into someone’s taste, eye or intentions like the way they retouch a photo,” Mayer said.

Reacting to the post last night, Teigen, who is expecting her second child with John Legend, pulled out a picture of her face photoshopped on Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda cover:

The reply had Mayer howling. “I’m dying. New hi score,” he told Teigen, and added, “John Mayer took a screen shot!”

Nicki Minaj also found the photo hilarious, because she tweeted this:

And what many people, including Chrissy Teigen, may not know is that John Mayer had openly flirted with Nicki Minaj on Twitter. In September, the guitarist revealed that he spends an inordinate amount of time wondering if Nicki Minaj likes him or not. And the rapper replied him just as quickly.

“Would my body be your wonderland?” Minaj asked, referencing Mayer’s 2002 hit, before adding, “Asking for a friend.”

Mayer went apeshit. “Please hold on, losing my s—,” Mayer responded. “This isn’t my reply yet.”

And later, in an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he noted how happy he was that Nicki MInaj was “kind and funny” to him.

“She was really, really kind and funny to me. And I was like, ‘She wins.’ She wins that exchange. She spiked the ball — it was great. You’re supposed to spike the ball and I’m supposed to lose and you win, and for the most part, I thought it was cool,” he said.

Now, we know why he made a screenshot of Nicki Minaj’s ass. LOL.