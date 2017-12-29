Cardi B has placed her fiance Offset on probation following his cheating scandal and news that he allegedly got an Instagram model pregnant.

The Bodak Yellow rapper made this announcement during a recent concert in Mississippi, where she performed her new single, Bartier Cardi. “I let a nigga know though: you do that shit again, you gon’ lose your wife,” she said, quoting Beyonce’s words in Don’t Hurt Yourself.

This interesting update comes less than 24 hours after Celina Powell, who had been previously linked to Offset, took to her Instagram to post her sonogram, alleging that she is pregnant with his child; and also, less than a week after the Migos rapper’s iCloud account got leaked and he was exposed for cheating on Cardi with a South African model during his group’s concert in Johannesburg.

25-year-old Offset, who has three children with three different women, has denied getting Celina pregnant. And now, Cardi is pulling a Beyonce on him; she has given him one more chance. But will he stay faithful to one woman this time?

Watch the clip: