Cardi B’s Fiance Offset Takes Action Against Alleged Pregnant Mistress

Cardi B’s fiance, Offset, is finally taking legal steps against the Instagram model, Celina Powell, who alleged that he is the mother of her unborn child.

Recall that Celina, who had been previously linked to the rapper, posted her sonogram, claiming that the Migos rapper got her pregnant, and she later demanded $50, 000 from the rapper if he wants her to terminate the pregnancy.

The news stirred major conversations, especially since it was only a week ago when the rapper was busted for cheating on his fiancee Cardi B with a South African model, plus he had previously denied paternity of one of his children until the mother took him to court.

Now, Offset, who has three different children with different women, is making sure no one pins any new pregnancy on him, which is why he has served Celina a cease-and-desist letter through his attorney, demanding that she quits contacting the rapper and also she must quit writing about him, and she must acknowledge these demands today, or they will be forced to take legal actions against her.

See the post:

It has been one messy period for Cardi B and Offset who only got engaged in October. Hopefully 2018 will usher in a scandal-free period for the duo.

Meanwhile, Celine Powell had yet to react to the letter as at press time.