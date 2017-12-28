Instagram model Celina Powell has taken to her page to allege that she is pregnant with rapper Offset’s child.

The model shared the scan reports she allegedly took, adding that they will be having a baby girl and she also reeled out the address of the medical centre where she got the ultrasound scan done, in case folks want to check it out.

“These past few months have been a complete mess… but I finally found enough strength to open up about what’s going on. Yes I am expecting & yes she’s a GIRL 💖 my whole life is changing and right now it’s definitely for the better,” said the socialite.

She went on to add the following:

“I’m not sure what the future holds but I hope @offsetyrn & I work this out for the sake of Karma Lee Cephus . I know y’all like “this bitch done faked hella pregnancies “ but this time there’s NOOO doubt.

I can’t wait to meet you my angel 👶🏽💕 THIS IS A 3D ULTRASOUND AT BABY ZOOM IN CASLE ROCK COLORADO.”

Celina and Offset stirred major attention on social media in July of this year, when she took to her page to announce that the rapper was creeping with her behind Cardi’s back. She posted the photo of the jewellery Offset alleged got her, and also photos of the VIP area of a high profile club where they hung out.

Well, Cardi B and Offset stayed strong after that drama and got engaged in October. However, recently, the couple have been embroiled in major scandals, from Cardi’s explicit photos leaked online by unknown people, to Offset’s cheating video with a South African model.

Now, they are faced with the Instagram Model’s pregnancy drama, and we can’t wait to see how this pans out for the couple.