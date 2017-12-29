Cardi B’s Fiance Offset Breaks Silence on His Recent Pregnancy Scandal

Offset has finally spoken up after socialite Celina Powell named him as the father of her unborn child.

In case you missed the drama, Celina took to her Instagram last night to share screenshots of her sonogram, adding that she is expecting a baby girl with the Migos rapper. As expected, the story stirred major frenzy, especially since Cardi and Offset as still embroiled in a cheating/’sex tape’ scandal that surfaced less than a week ago.

Posting on her page, Celina said she hopes to work things out with the rapper who she had been linked to in July. However, Offset and Cardi’s team has spoken to TMZ, and they claim the Migos rapper “doesn’t know Celina personally.”

In their statement they admitted that Offset and Celina have had ‘contact’ in the past, and this is because there is an undeniable video of Celina FaceTiming Offset making rounds online, and though the team has been unable to explain how Celina could have gotten the rapper’s personal number, they claim the pregnant mum was only ‘prank calling’ him.

Well, whatever be the case, 25-year-old Offset sure has a lot of scandals to deal with, plus he already has three children with different women, one of whom he denied until the mother took him to court.

We can’t wait to see how this drama will all end.