Cardi B has opened up on one of the most heartbreaking moments in her young career as a rapper.

Speaking with her fans in a recent live session on her Instagram, the Bodak Yellow rapper revealed that right after she quit being a reality TV star in December 2016, she was invited to feature on a huge song but was later cut off the record because one of the featured acts felt she was too small on be on same platform with them.

And this almost discouraged her from pursuing her rap career.

“I did a verse to somebody’s song, and other artists was in the song as well, and I was so excited because I felt like my verse was so poppin’,” she told viewers. “Then, the artist told me that I couldn’t be on the song anymore because one of the artists that was on the song felt like I was too small, and they were too big for me to be on the same song with them.”

Though she didn’t tell who these people are, she added, “that shit broke my heart so bad, it broke my heart to pieces.”

Well, Cardi went ahead to prove herself by breaking a 19-year-old Billboard Hot 100 record, was featured in smash hit singles, G-Eazy’s “No Limit” and the Migos and Nicki Minaj collab “Motorsport”, resulting in another new record of first female rapper to have her Hot 100 entries on top 10.

“A bitch is gonna put something out,” she told fans who asked her to drop her debut album. “You think I’m gonna hold shit, or Atlantic is gonna hold shit because we just blatantly feel like it? No. We wanna make money as fast as we can,” she added.

Watch Cardi B’s live session below: