Cardi B Goes After Hackers Who Leaked Her Explicit Videos

Cardi B has finally made a wise decision to go after the as yet unknown persons who leaked her explicit videos.

Recall that days ago, unknown persons hacked into her fiance Offset’s iCloud and leaked the private videos he recorded of the Bodak Yellow rapper, and shortly afterwards, they followed up with a video of the Migos rapper cheating on Cardi.

In response Cardi B had tweeted: “People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before 😩😩😂🤷🏽‍♀️You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right 😂?anyways i know i know i got a nice body right.”

And as though that was not enough, Cardi and Offset went on to ‘simulate live sex on Instagram yesterday, in a failed bid to show that they are not bothered by all the scandals about them.

Well, it seems someone smarter has whispered the right words into the Bronx rapper’s ears, because she has finally employed a legal team and intends to go after the people who leaked her explicit videos.

Speaking with TMZ, her lawyer, Scott Mason, said the explicit videos were obtained illegally, that they are doing investigations to trace where the leak came from and would be prosecuting all the culprits.

And for Cardi, she is on Instagram fighting with fans, saying that the culprits didn’t get her consent before publishing the videos.

Swipe to read her rants: