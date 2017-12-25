Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Sex Tape Leak/Offset Cheating Scandal

Cardi B has finally broken the silence after her explicit tapes were leaked on social media by unknown persons, and this is coming almost a day after her fiance, Offset’s cheating tape surfaced.

In case you missed it: evil doers attempted to smear the rapper’s new image by unearthing some explicit tapes from when she was still a stripper. The tapes stirred major reactions from her fans all over the world, with many defending her honour and pledging eternal support for her.

Seeing that they failed, they returned yesterday with another tape of her fiance Offset cheating on her in South Africa with a famous Instagram model. This new tape, gotten from Offset’s iCloud account by hackers, stirred mixed reactions, especially since it was only days ago when Cardi defended name-dropping Offset in every single song of hers.

Many fans expected her to split up with the rapper who dared to disrespect her by not only cheating with another woman, but still keeping the video till date.

Well, Cardi B is seemingly undaunted by all the drama.

Posting on her Twitter moments ago, the Bodak Yellow rapper noted that her explicit tapes from her stripper days are all available on Youtube, plus she hinted that she is not leaving Offset yet.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before. You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right? Anyways i know i know i got a nice body right,” she said. And about Offset, she added, “I still put the pussy on offset.”

Offset has yet to react since the scandal shut down the internet.