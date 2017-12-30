Buhari Put on Blast as Dasuki’s Family Marks His 2nd Year in Detention

The controversial detention of a former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Retd.), was brought to the fore weekend as his family members lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for incarcerating him despite court orders granting him bail.

In a chat with newsmen on Friday, the family, under the Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki Progressive Association of Dogon Daji House, Sokoto State, called on the Federal Government to “immediately release” Dasuki, if the intention was not to kill him, Punch writes.

Dasuki was nabbed by operatives of the Department of State Services on December 29, 2015, bringing his time in the coolers to two years as at yesterday (Friday).

And after being granted bail by four federal courts, including an order for his release by the Economic Community of West African States’ court, the former NSA has remained in custody.

In a statement signed by Kabir Auwal, who is also Secretary of the Sultan Dasuki Association, the family said: “The association on behalf of the entire Sultan Dasuki family wishes to request the Federal Government, under the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari, to respect the rule of law in the case of our son, brother, cousin and former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and release him from detention.

“Surprisingly, in over two years that Dasuki was detained without any court order or warrant, he has been subjected to media trial, scandalised, criminalised, insulted and humiliated through the propaganda of the current administration.”

The statement added: “The FG’s sheer disregard for the rule of law in the last two years has become worrisome to the family. The disregard by the government agencies could not be without the approval of President Buhari which is most painful.

“We strongly call on the Federal Government to respect the rule of law and allow Dasuki to enjoy his bail, except if the intention of government is to kill him in detention. We therefore call on the Federal Government to release Dasuki on bail in compliance with the rulings of our competent courts while it continues with the cases in open court.”

It remains to be seen what becomes of the embattled former NSA in 2018.