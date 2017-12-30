President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the appointment of 209 chairmen and 1,258 members of the board of federal agencies and parastatals across various ministries in the country.

The delay in making the appointments before now has often been blamed for the inefficiency of the parastatals and the absence of corporate governance to promote transparency and effectiveness.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha while making the announcement in a statement on Friday, said the appointments were to take immediate effect and urged the ministers concerned to inaugurate the boards as soon as letters of appointment had been issued to the appointees.

“The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of Agencies and Parastatals, under some Ministries, as well as the appointment of eminently qualified Nigerians to fill the Board positions, numbering 209 Chairmen and 1258 members.

“Mr. President considered the approval for the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals. The constitution of the boards with the appointments is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision,” Mustapha said.

The SGF added that while the appointments were substantial, there were still more board appointments being processed which would be released in due course.

A list of the appointees obtained by the online newspaper, Premium Times, reveals that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to serve as chairman of some autonomous bodies such as the National Boundary Commission, the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) and the National Planning Commission (NPC).

Appointments were also made into five parastatals under the office of the SGF including the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission for which popular pastor, Reverend Yomi Kasali has been appointed chairman. The senior pastor of the Foundation of Truth Assembly caused some stir in October when he admitted that most Nigerian churches built their cathedrals with the proceeds of corruption.

UPDATE

Meanwhile, on social media people have begun to spot that a few of the appointees are late.

Thanks to @RayErvero for spotting that Senator Francis Okpozo Who died in December 2016 is the new chairman of the Nigerian Press Council. To be fair, the Nigerian press is dead, too. https://t.co/5q0gw9mEHL pic.twitter.com/y6ftnZNiYs — tyro (@DoubleEph) December 29, 2017

And thanks also to @Shanny_58672 for spotting that Reverend Christopher Utov, who died in March this year, is on the board of Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research https://t.co/j0goNQiPKd pic.twitter.com/Tue38kbIk7 — tyro (@DoubleEph) December 29, 2017