Real Madrid star Karim Benzema celebrated his 30th birthday midweek…and he did it in some style!

Overly criticised for his lack of goals for Los Blancos, the skilful attacker took some time off the pressures on the pitch to give himself a lavish birthday bash in the Spanish capital city.

The France striker had a Bugatti Veyron-themed cake, fireworks by his swimming pool… and to cap it all, a message from former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson, Sun writes.

While it’s not clear how Iron Mike, 51, knows Benzema, it was certainly a heartfelt message and a great treat for the Frenchman.

Sending a video message from his Las Vegas base, Tyson said: “Hey Karim my brother, happy birthday.

“Many, many more my brother, too bad you’re not out here with us.”

Benzema also got a message from La Liga and European champions Real Madrid – who signed him to a new four-year deal in September.

It was a welcome break for the French striker who has struggled for goals this season, scoring just two La Liga goals in 11 matches.

His birthday also comes in the lead up to Saturday’s El Clasico when Madrid play bitter rivals Barcelona in a match that could define their campaign.

Zinedine Zidane’s defending champions have endured a below par season so far and Club captain, Sergio Ramos, admits that their title challenge will be over if they fail to win at the weekend.

“It will be a great match,” he said.

“There are no words to describe the Clasico. It is totally different, and the most important game in the world.

“We are obliged to win now more than ever due to the situation we find ourselves in, in order to remain in the fight for La Liga.”

How Benzema would love a late birthday present with victory in the Clasico!