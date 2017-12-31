Book Review: A Look at ‘Butterfly Fish’ by Irenosen Okojie

Book Title: Butterfly Fish Author: Irenosen Okojie Publisher: Jacaranda Books, 2015 Reviewer: Joseph Omotayo

Butterfly Fish is a complex story of loss, curses, love and the infinite struggle to find redemption. Butterfly Fish attempts a laudable narrative of the precolonial 19th century Benin kingdom, cursorily mirroring the events that would become the precursors of colonialism. Though so many parts of the book do not really work, the narrative covering the 19th century Benin kingdom works. Another part of the book takes the reader to Nigeria’s messy and complicated military administration on the cusp of the country’s independence. Irenosen Okojie regales the reader with scintillating stories of military routines and its rot. The third part of the narrative solely set in London is where everything that had happened in the other two settings finds a resolution. However, connecting all these settings and their stories make for a belaboured reading. There are just too many things that do not add up and many things that could easily slip by or evade the reader. Reading should not be made tat difficult. With an alternate plot structure that heavily relies on the use of the flashback technique, there is a constant setting shuttle between the past and the present to strike a connection. This attempt fails horribly in the book as many questions were left unresolved or hurriedly solved. After a long, almost boring read for the most part of this book, Irenosen Okojie seems to cobble an afterthought resolution for the many tangy parts of the book. This reader was not pleased.

Butterfly Fish examines humanity at the intersection of their mistakes and the desperate need to traverse their personal limitations. Oba Anuje of the Benin kingdom spends the larger part of his reign battling with the nemesis of his past mistake. Obi, Emmanuel, and Peter are individually dealt their karma, however, it is how Peter carries on with his that affects the grand scheme of things in the story. At the centre of this narrative is a brass head that serves as both a curse and a leitmotif in the story. This brass head survives generations; those who crafted it, those who inherited it and those who would bear the brunt of his curse. However scratchy the transitions between the events in the story are, some of them work in creating a connection between the hamstrung rule of Oba Anuje, Peter Lowon’s military misdemeanor, Queenie’s traumatic encounter and Joy’s emotional instability. However, it is the attempt to sustain this connection throughout the story that eventually does the story in — there are just too many things to hold together.

This debut is a promising one, but it does not quite work for me, as a novel. There are so many tacky ends in this book that leaves little for satisfaction. Where Irenosen Okojie stretches her narrative to bore in Butterfly Fish, her second book, the collection of short stories, Speak Gigatular redeems her. That collection of short stories shows how far Irenosen Okojie has grown as a writer. This book could have been saved if it were not so voluminous. I kept asking myself; what is she really writing about, and why is the book this long?

I love Irenosen Okojie’s ability to shock with apt sentences. She dazzles her reader with that rarity in Speak Gigantular, her collection of short stories. In Butterfly Fish, what could have been a great novel opener is hidden at the tail end of the second chapter. This:

“My name is Joy. But my story doesn’t start with me, my mother, or even with the brass head my mother left me in her will. It really begins a long time ago, in a place where centuries after they were gone you could still hear the wishes and whispers of warriors, queens and kings.”

The book is freckled with magical realism in an interesting way. This only works well in the 19th century Benin setting. However, the magical quality of View — the beginning part of this novel, does nothing for me. I couldn’t help wondering what the significance of the green bottle and the scene was. That part of the novel struck me as a failed attempt at hooking the reader’s interest. I wasn’t hooked. Another failure of the book was in using a complex plot structure that wasn’t handled well, leading to a winding narrative.

Books do not have to struggle with complex plots to be great. Simplicity also holds great charm. You should read Speak Gigantular before Butterfly Fish. The author’s second book was great, you will enjoy that one.

