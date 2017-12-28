The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday received purchase documents for its planned procurement of A29 Super Tucano fighter jets from the United States of America (USA).

The fighter jets are to be deployed in the fight against the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

US ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington while presenting the purchase documents – Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) – to Chief of Air Staff (CoAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar at the Air Force Headquarters in Abuja, said the planned sale of the aircrafts to Nigeria reflected the commitment of his country to supporting Nigeria in addressing its security challenges.

A statement issued by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya on Wednesday disclosed that Symington also harped the on the strategic importance of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria to the security of the West African sub-region.

A portion of the statement read:

“The LOA represents the official U.S. Government offer to sell US Defence articles and services to the Nigerian Government. Ambassador Symington expressed the commitment of the US Government to helping Nigeria completely defeat the Boko Haram terrorists and also eliminate all forms of terrorism from its territory. In addition, he conveyed the US Government’s belief that the capacity of the NAF could greatly be enhanced by the acquisition of the SuperTucano Aircraft . According to him, the US Government would continue to support the NAF in its capacity-building efforts, including the timely supply of needed aircraft spares. The US Ambassador also indicated the readiness of relevant US Government officials to work with NAF officials to facilitate the early delivery of the aircraft once payment had been made. In that regard, officials of both the US Government and the NAF would be meeting in early January 2018 to jointly study the LOA prior to subsequent endorsements by both parties.”

CoAS Abubakar while receiving the purchase documents expressed the appreciation of the NAF to the US government for its steady support towards sustaining NAF air operations.

While reassuring the US ambassador of Nigeria’s commitment to meeting the deadlines stipulated in the purchase documents, the CoAS also promised to ensure the readiness of the proposed home base of the Super Tucano Aircraft in Nigeria before the aircraft’s delivery.

As reported by The Nation, the air force chief added that Nigeria would similarly nominate pilots and maintenance crew to travel to the USA to be trained on the use of the fighter jets.