Brazil World Cup wining coach, Luiz Felipe Scolari, has revealed that he finally lost the job at Chelsea following a strop from the famously moody Nicolas Anelka.

Anelka earned the nickname ‘Le Sulk’ because of his moodiness throughout a career which carried him to the very top, and Scolari found out the hard way during his ill-fated stint at Stamford Bridge.

Big Phil admits that the writing was on the wall for him once he discovered that Anelka was not prepared to follow his instructions and move from a central role, Goal writes.

“I had Anelka playing up front. Nine. Top scorer in the league,” he said.

“The players return, I make a meeting, and in the meeting I say: ‘Look, now that the players have all returned, [Didier] Drogba is back after two months, we will try to work a situation involving the two attackers playing one by the side, one in the centre, changing positions’.

“Then Anelka, the league’s top scorer, said: ‘I do not play on the wing’. Well, that’s when I said: ‘You don’t play on the wing, one’s going to be on the left, it’s over, I’m not going to stay here arguing with you guys’.

“And there began a series of other things.

“I left there and our team was third in the league, three or four points behind top. Qualified for the round-of-16 or quarter-finals of the Champions League. But there was this bad environment, that situation.

“I don’t know if I had continued what would have happened. But it was interrupted. There, I got upset.

Scolari was booted by Chelsea in February 2009 having won 20 of his 36 games at the helm and suffered just five defeats, and the 69-year-old said it was hardly because of his English.

“They’ll say: ‘Oh, because you didn’t speak English perfectly’. Of course, I did not. I didn’t speak English perfectly. But I understood perfectly.

“We understood, with my English, and the English that was spoken there, we understood perfectly.”

The Brazilian was replaced by Guus Hiddink, who guided Chelsea to the Champions League semifinal and the FA Cup trophy that season.