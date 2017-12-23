Blac Chyna Claims Self-Defence After Choking Rob Kardashian With IPhone Cord

Blac Chyna is finally fighting back following the lawsuit from her babydaddy, Rob Kardashian, who accused her of attacking him with an iPhone cord.

Recall that right after their disastrous split up, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardahsian slammed the mum of two with a lawsuit. While Kylie claimed that Chyna caused damages in her house, Rob claimed that the model choked him with an iPhone cord during an alleged drunken rampage in December 2016.

Rob also claimed that Chyna had taken drugs on that day, that he was able to get away from her but she “chased” after him and “repeatedly struck him in the head and face.”

The siblings claimed Chyna “damaged a television, broke down a door, ruined the walls, destroyed cell phones and even smashed a gingerbread home that was made for the holidays at the property he was renting from Kylie.” They are asking for $100,000 in damages.

Well, Chyna has counter-sued the duo.

According to RadarOnline, while Chyna has admitted that she did indeed attack Rob with the cord, she has denied any wrongdoing, saying that the forceful conduct on her part was “caused and necessitated by the actions of the Kardashian siblings and was reasonable and necessary for the her self-defense and defense of others.”

And it is for this reason she is asking for the court to toss their lawsuit out. Will she win? We can’t wait to see how this pans out.