Big Sean has endured an enormous amount of hate in the past few weeks, after his collaborative album, Double or Nothing, with Metro Boomin dropped.

Many people thought the project was grossly underwhelming, and they clowned Big Sean on social media, dismissed his rap as mediocre; in fact, they might as well have ended the rapper’s career because the roasting session trended worldwide.

But Big Sean is still in great spirits, because yesterday, he took to his page to talk to younger star, Bryson Tiller, who is currently under a torrent of hate from his fans.

“Spent a lot of time tryin to fix what haters didn’t like about me only to be reminded by those who love me that i was never broken.. focus on the love never the hate,” Tiller tweeted.

And Big Sean responded. “U can’t please everybody bro, atleast please yourself!” The Bounce Back rapper said, adding, “No point in changing your frequency of joy n love to accommodate opinions or hate. I had to learn that too. Keep up the good work, 2018 lookin bright!”

His response stirred over 41, 000 reactions from his fans, with many of those who had clowned Big Sean now encouraging him to collaborate with Bryson Tiller.

“Glad yall are on the same wave for 2018…so when is that Big Sean/Bryson Tiller collab gonna drop next year??” Asked one fan, and another added, “Now if you two could just get in the studio together …. let’s mfin gooooooooooo.”

