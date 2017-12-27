Beyonce and Jay Z have a new worry on their lap: the company they hired to develop their $88 million Bel-Air mansion has been sued by workers who claimed they were not paid after working in the power couple’s home.

According to TMZ, Qwest Engineering is suing the real estate developer Dean McKillen and Cuesta Estate, the developers of Queen Bey’s mansion, for allegedly stiffing them of over $200,000 for the work they did at the house before it was handed over to the couple.

The estate developers had asked the small company to “do all the excavating on the house and to specifically carve out a space for a future basement“, a job which required 2,000 sq. feet at a height of 12 feet and 888 cubic yards of dirt to be taken out. They reportedly got the work done in 5-6 weeks under intense pressure from the developers.

After the work was done and the mansion cleaned up to perfection, Beyonce’s family moved in, but the small company was never paid for the job done, which reportedly is a whopping $205,337.

Now, they have dragged the developers to court, in turn putting the occupants of the house in unkind light. And TMZ adds that Qwest Engineering is demanding $1.8 mil in punitive damages.

