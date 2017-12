Wizkid and Davido are besties again.

Last night, at Wizkid’s concert held at the Eko Hotel & Suites, the Come Closer singer was joined on stage by arc rival, Davido, triggering a major frenzy as both performed Davido’s smash hit single, FIA.

Recall that the duo’s beef started earlier this year with the singers shading each other on social media endlessly, dismissing each other’s careers. The peak of the drama happened at the Dubai edition of the One Africa Festival, where their teams reportedly clashed.

Finally, Wizkid and Davido are ready to put their war behind them and start 2018 on a fresh page, which is why they shared same stage last night in Lagos.

And here’s what their fans think: