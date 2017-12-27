Barca Target Coutinho Leads Liverpool Rout on Boxing Day

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho showed his worth to the side ahead of the Winter transfer window with a superb individual display in a 5-0 drubbing of Premier League strugglers Swansea City on Tuesday.

Coutinho, rumoured to have agreed to a £120 million switch to Barcelona, scored his 12th goal of the season with a fine curling effort and provided an assist for compatriot Roberto Firmino as Jurgen Klopp’s men rolled over the Swans.

It’s the most prolific goalscoring month for the Brazilian in a Liverpool shirt– finding the net seven times in December.

Firmino dispossessed Jordan Ayew in midfield and rolled the ball into the path of Mohamed Salah who in turn fed Coutinho just outside the penalty area.

The Liverpool no 10 cut inside onto his right foot and curled a sumptuous shot into the top right corner of the net, leaving Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski helpless.

The Reds squandered a golden chance to add to their advantage on the stroke of half-time when Salah nabbed the ball in midfield and put Firmino through on goal, only for the Liverpool forward to drag his shot wide.

Firmino doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half, volleying home from close range following a sumptuous free-kick from Coutinho.

The Reds continued to pose the greater threat in the box and two goals in the space of 90 seconds enabled them to cruise through the remainder of the game.

First, Trent Alexander-Arnold was rewarded for persistence as he netted his first Premier League goal then Firmino was able to tap into an empty net after Salah had unselfishly squared the ball to him inside the six-yard box.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the rout late on by lifting the ball into the top corner of the net after hesitant defending from the visitors.

Liverpool’s victory ensured they remain in strong running for the Champions League places in fourth spot – five points behind second-placed Manchester United, who played a surprise 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford earlier.