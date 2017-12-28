Azealia Banks has made it a personal job to drag anyone who has unkind things to say about Nicki Minaj.

The recent drama started last night after the video of rapper Joe Budden and radio personality Charlamagne tha God surfaced, in which they chirped in personal opinions about what they think of the hip-hop industry and the performances of black artistes in 2017.

The duo praised Cardi B and placed her in the Dope Artistes list, but they tore down Nicki Minaj and called her ‘trash’, and this stirred mixed reactions and heated debate on social media.

“She has exhibited a lot of trash this year and I’m not talking about music,” Budden said of Minaj. And Charlamagne said Minaj had an unsuccessful musical year because her song No Frauds didn’t rule the waves. Budden also tongue-lashed her for bragging about her achievements. “You cannot post your accolades on Instagram every day for the year. I’m gonna call you trash,” Budden said.

Many people felt the two men were speaking from a place of bias (and this is because they spent the whole year dissing Nicki Minaj), and many others like Azealia Banks called out their blatant sexism and accused them of trying to destroy Nicki Minaj’s career.

“It SERIOUSLY makes me sick to my stomach to see @cthagod and joe burden get pleasure from tearing this black woman down because they are LEGIT LYING TO THEMSELVES,” Banks wrote on her Instagram. “Not [Cardi] nor [Remy] are fucking with nicki on her day off.”

And she went deeper, noting that it is time to give women a platform to also join in the conversation about the hip-hop culture, and women deserve a place in the conversation and the culture should not only be curated by men with fragile egos.

Charlamagne has yet to reply Bank’s terse criticism of their commentary, but Joe Budden tried to dismiss her by accusing her of suffering from mental illness.

See his tweet: