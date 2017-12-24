Azealia Banks has taken to her Instagram to apologise to Beyonce, and this comes more than a year after she took to Twitter to slam the singer and her album, Lemonade.

In case you missed how the drama went: right after Lemonade dropped and stirred major reactions worldwide, Azealia took to her Twitter to call Beyonce a ‘thief’ and a ‘poacher’ and mocked her for sticking with Jay Z who kept cheating on her with other women.

“You been singing about this nigga for years and he still playing you. That’s not strength, that’s stupidity,” said Azealia in April 2016, adding, “And it’s not what the national black women’s conversation needs right now. More pain more suffering in the face of a man. You keep crying over a man and perpetuating that sad black female sufferance and it’s Not good for what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

And she went further, saying Beyonce is “not a “sister” she’s a poacher. She’s a thief. Sisters don’t steal, sisters share.”

And that’s not all: she mocked Beyonce’s “sudden” political awareness, said the singer had spent years ripping off black women, that Beyonce is ‘Jay-Z’s ‘property’.

In fact, Azeali said the vilest things that made many people’s skin cringe.

Now, the 212 rapper is suddenly sorry. Only weeks ago, she apologised for insulting Nicki Minaj, and now she has written Beyonce a letter on her Instagram.

“@beyonce , I apologize for throwing tantrums in the past. They totally came from a place of feeling left out.. you’ve inspired so much of the way I think about/value you myself as a performer and I ADORE you,” she said in her posting.

She added, “Your presence in the art world and on earth is supernatural and and am so so so inspired by you. YOU DESERVE THE BEST. You deserve the finest things in life AND FINEST ART the art world has to offer. What’s mine is yours… anything you want of my art, etc YOU CAN HAVE. I would give you the clothes off of my back girl!! Thank you for always making the little black girl in me smile😍. You’ve truly always been a beacon of light for me and I’m so so humbled by this. Love, Azealia.”

Will Beyonce forgive her so easily like Nicki Minaj did?

See the post: