4 Murdered in Adamawa as Police Rescue Reps Member

The holiday quiet was shattered in Adamawa as the Police Command confirmed the killing of four people at Kamale village in Michika Local Government Area of the state.

It is a continuation of a series of Christmas holiday attacks in the north that’s seen tens murdered by unknown gunmen.

This was disclosed by the command’s Spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar, who said the member representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency, Rep. Adamu Kamale, was rescued by policemen during the attack.

It is understood that the attack was carried out by unknown gunmen who came with a hit list, going from house to house calling the names of their victim before striking them.

Abubakar, who did not give details of the incident, said no arrest was made as the security operatives took out the suspects. He however added that investigation was ongoing to unravel the root of the attack and those behind it.

In a related development, a new Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Yerima, has been appointed to the Adamawa State Command.

Yerima, who assumed duty on Friday in the State capital Yola, was until his appointment a Deputy Commissioner in charge of Armament Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He has taken over from CP Moses Jitoboh.