2 Men Arrested as Melbourne Car Attack Leaves 19 Injured

Two men have been arrested after the driver of a car deliberately crashed into pedestrians outside Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station.

No fewer than 19 people have been rushed to hospital as the Australian coastal city is engulfed in peak-hour chaos.

Melbourne police say the driver was a 32-year-old Australian citizen of Afghan descent that was known to the authorities.

ABC News reports that of the 19 admitted to hospital, 15 are in a stable condition — including the driver — and four are in critical condition.

The incident has been confirmed by the Acting Chief Commissioner Shane Patton, who said the man was arrested by an off-duty police officer.

“We don’t at this time have any evidence or any intelligence to indicate there’s a connection with terrorism,” he said.

Police also arrested a second man, a 24-year-old who was seen filming the incident and was found to be carrying a bag with knifes in it.

“We believe based on what we have seen that it is a deliberate act. The motivations are unknown,” Victoria Police Commander Russell Barrett said.

“I saw a car, a SUV coming at high speed and really just heard the collision with people with bags and what must be shopping trolleys — and I hope not prams,” he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

“I’ve really never seen anything like this before and I haven’t stopped shaking.”

Corner of Flinders St and Swanston St remains blocked off after #FlindersSt incident. @abcnews pic.twitter.com/JQgouuCLEK — James Oaten (@james_oaten) December 21, 2017

Meanwhile, police said they “saturated the CBD area in the vicinity of Flinders, Elizabeth and Swanston streets to ensure community safety”, adding that the crime scene would remain in place for a considerable time.

Melbourne has been on high alert for a pedestrian attack since a driver allegedly ran down pedestrians in the busy Bourke Street mall in January, prompting the government to erect temporary concrete bollards around key locations in the city.