A 12-year-old girl has been hospitalised at the Mirabel Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Ikeja, Lagos after she was gang-raped at the Ojuwoye, Mushin area of Lagos by three men.

Bent over, unable to walk straight, the unnamed victim would occasionally hold her lower abdomen and grimace when she thought no one was looking.

Officials of the Child Protection Network said her situation was worse than that when she was first found earlier this week, adding that it was difficult to get preliminary information out of her as her health had deteriorated.

However, she finally told her rescuers how the men who raped her were allegedly aided by a woman she took as a mother – a vendor of alcoholic herbal drink in the neighbourhood called Mrs. Salawa.

“I went to her house sometimes to play. On Wednesday, I was there when the three boys came. They bought drinks from her and drank it there. When they finished, they dragged me inside her shop. When I was struggling with them, she helped them to push me inside. Then they locked the door,” the girl said.

She said the woman ignored her screams, allowing the assaulters to have their way before collecting the money they gave her.

“She did not do anything and when they finished, they gave me N4,000 and opened the door. After they left, she collected the N4,000 from me,” added the girl, who claimed to have been a victim of rape before.

With her in excruciating pain, the woman reportedly panicked and called one of the alleged rapists who took the girl to the hospital, where they reportedly paid N20,000 for the girl’s treatment.

But even that proved inadequate, until a resident of her neighbourhood alerted a non-governmental organisation, who reported the matter to the CPN.

The Coordinator of CPN for Oshodi and Isolo Local Government areas of Lagos, Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile, said the case was later reported at the Alakara Police Station, Mushin.

“They discovered she was bleeding internally and had to be admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for intensive care.”

One of the alleged rapists has been arrested, but the situation remains dire for the victim as further diagnosis from the hospital reveals she requires a surgery if she were to survive.

The police said the investigation was underway.