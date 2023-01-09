Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2 shot dead as riot breaks out in Ojota, Lagos [Video]

News

A serious riot broke out in Ojota area of Lagos state on Monday.

It is understood that about two people were shot dead by men of the Nigeria police force who intervened to save the day.

In the aftermath of the crisis, passersby were advised not to move close to Ojota as it was still tensed and yet to be brought under control as of press time.

According to reports, the unrest is as a result of a Yoruba Nation rally – by adherents of Sunday Igboho – which is to hold at Ojota to press for self-determination.

More to follow…

