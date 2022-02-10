2 Policemen killed as robbers attack bullion van in Oyo State [Photos]

Two policemen have been shot dead as armed robbers attacked a bullion van at the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The broad daylight attack Thursday left people scampering for safety as the exchange of gunshots between the robbers and security agents attached to the bullion van lasted for some minutes. Commuters were forced to abandon their cars in the middle of the road as security operatives struggled to repel the attack.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, who conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the crime, confirmed that two policemen were killed. She, however, said that one of the robbers was also shot dead during the attack but the robbers made away with his body.

Onadeko said all exit points in Ibadan have been placed on red alert to prevent the fleeing suspects from escaping.

Meanwhile, a series of videos show some commuters with gunshot wounds and two policemen lying motionless after the gun duel with the robbers.

It is unclear how much money the robbers made away with from the heist.

