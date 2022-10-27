2 of Ooni’s new wives trade blows inside palace

It appears all is now well at the Palace of the Ooni of Ife as bare days after marrying 5 women, two wives of Ooni of Ife wrestle over parking space.

According to a report on GistLovers, Olori Tobi Phillips allegedly slapped Olori Ashley, and beat her up over parking space

The blog wrote: “Royal slaps. Gbas Gbos in the palace of Ooni of Ife. Olori Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi is said to have given Olori Ashley Ogunwusi the beating of her life over parking space.”

The report added: “Nibo Latun jasi yi oooooo,shebi I been talk am say bottles go soon begin fly for Oonirisha palace, he never reach one month now ooo, this is the second gbas Gbos in the palace, after Olori Mariam saga, hear come the Royal slap saga, make una behave unaselves ooo, bottle must not meet Oonirisha if una no Want collect woto woto ooo. igi ewedu oni wo pawa oooo, i come in peace”

Ooni of Ife on October 9, 2022, married his third wife, Tobiloba Philips, a former beauty queen from Okitipupa in Ondo State.

In a week of nuptial blitz, the monarch took Ashley Adegoke, a princess from Ile-Ife as his 4th wife and on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

