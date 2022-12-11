How 2 Nigerian Banks influenced the release of D’Banj

Two banks reportedly played a huge role in the release of veteran Nigerian singer, D’Banj from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The veteran artiste recently honored the invitation of the ICPC over allegations that he was involved in the fraudulent diversion of monies meant for the beneficiaries of N-Power.

N-Power is a scheme established by the Federal Government and set up under the National Social Investment Program (NSIP) to address youth unemployment in the country.

However, a source told The Whistler that Dbanj was granted administrative bail after two banks involved in the fraud allegation against him provided “thousands of documents” to the ICPC

The source also claimed that the agency is analyzing the bulky document and might summon the singer for more questioning if need be.

“He was granted administrative bail after the banks involved in the deal provided thousands of documents that are aiding the investigation. The ICPC investigative team is currently analyzing the documents provided by the banks and we felt it will not be proper to keep him while the analysis lasted.

“So, we will continue the analysis while he is allowed to go home. But if there is a need for him to appear, we will invite him again and he agreed to the terms. For now, he was granted administrative bail pending when we finish analyzing the documents. The outcome of the analysis will determine the next line of action for the ICPC,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the singer’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi said his client was granted bail on self-recognition.

Olajengbesi said D’banj cooperated with the ICPC during its investigation and demanded that government officials involved in the alleged fraud be exposed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...