2 killed in Ogun boundary dispute

Two persons have died in Iperu-Remo, the hometown of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, following a boundary dispute.

The lingering boundary is dispute between Ogere, a neighbouring community, and Abiodun’s hometown in Ikenne Local Government Area.

Though violence broke out on Thursday when youths from Iperu and Ogere towns engaged themselves in a fight, the police authorities confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident was caused by a cult clash which later resulted in a boundary dispute between the two neighbouring towns.

“The lingering boundary dispute was between Ogere, a neighbouring community with Iperu in Ikenne local government as the two towns clashed leaving two persons dead,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the situation has been put under control, while investigations to the remote and immediate causes of the incident are still being investigated

But while this is ongoing, said that no arrest has been made so far.

The disputed land was being occupied by the northerners selling herds, pepper, yam and many other farm produce belonging to them.

It was gathered that angry youths from the two sides were laying claims to the fact that being the owners of the disputed land, they should therefore be the ones collecting the revenue from those trading in the market.

The source who is also a resident of Ogere said: “The youths collecting the revenues for the government from this market are majorly from Ogere but the Iperu youth had also for a long time been agitating to take over the job on the basis that that part of the market is Iperu land and are therefore in the best position to see to the collection of the revenue from the market.

“This is not a matter that just started yesterday, it has been a lingering boundary dispute issue because the Iperu is always claiming that that land belongs to them and so they must be the one to collect the revenue from that end.”

ChannelsTV

