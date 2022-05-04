2 killed in blast at Imo Oil Facility

An explosion has killed two persons at a flow station in the oil-producing community of Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The explosion occurred in Wednesday at the facility operated by Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited.

Mr Micheal Abattam, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, confirmed the incident, saying the Commissioner of Police in Imo immediately drafted the command’s anti-bomb unit, as well as some operatives of the command to the area to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

An eyewitness in the community said that the two persons affected in the explosion were carriers of the bomb.

The eyewitness explained that the victims were trying to find their way into the flow station through the entrance when the bomb exploded and killed them.

