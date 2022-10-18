2 killed, doctor abducted as bandits attack Niger hospital

Armed gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed two persons at the Abdulsalam Abubakar General Hospital, Gulu, Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

They also kidnapped over ten persons including a doctor and a pharmacist, among others.

One of those killed was said to be a retired medical personnel known as Ya-Tachi, who lived directly opposite the hospital in the area.

It was learnt that the bandits, in large numbers, stormed the hospital shooting sporadically during their operation without any intervention from security personnel and the local vigilantes from the area.

Zakari Nda a resident of the area told our correspondent in a telephone chat that the gunmen unleashed attacks on the hospital resulting in the death of two persons.

“They arrived in large numbers and were shooting sporadically, which sent fears into the people during the period of their operation.

“At the end of the operation, many people were abducted and some wounded,” he stated.

He also called on the Niger State government and the security personnel to rise up and do the needful in order to end the incessant attacks on communities.

