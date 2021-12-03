2 killed, 50 abducted as bandits unleash hell in Southern Kaduna

Suspected Fulani bandits on Friday killed two residents and abducted no fewer than 50 persons during an attack on Unguwan Gimbiya community on the outskirts of Kaduna.

“The bandits struck in the early hours of today ( Friday), invaded Ungwan Gimbiya Community of Sabo in the Chikun local govt area of Kaduna state and abducted over 50 people and killed two,” a cleric told Vanguard on condition of anonymity.

“A total number of 13 families were visited by the bandits. The attack lasted for about 2 hours with heavy gunshots.”

A resident of the area described the abduction as the worst suffered by the community since the region was besieged by the menace of banditry.

The Nasir el-Rufai-led government has yet to release a statement regarding the attack.

