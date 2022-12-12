2 kidnapped foreign contractors regain freedom in Imo

Two kidnapped foreign contractors have regained their freedom, the Imo State Government said on Monday.

The victims were kidnapped on December 9 along the Okigwe Road, a statement by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s media aide, Amaka Okafor said.

According to the statement, the kidnap victims regained their freedom through a combined effort of security forces.

“The victims were presented to Governor Hope Uzodimma this morning at the State Government House, Owerri.

“The state government is leaving no stone unturned in securing the lives and properties of Imo citizens,” the statement read in part.

The spokesman of the Imo state Police command Mike Abattam, also confirmed the rescue efforts, saying it was made possible by the combined efforts of security patrol team who have been on the trail of the kidnappers since the abduction.

He said the victims have been presented to Governor Uzodimma at the Government House, Owerri.

The police spokesman noted that that security operatives in partnership with the state government is leaving no stone unturned in securing the lives and properties of Imo citizens.

