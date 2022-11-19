2 Fighter Jets escort Poland squad to Qatar

The Polish national football team was given extra protection for part of its journey to the World Cup in Qatar, with a pair of F-16 fighter jets accompanying the team’s aircraft.

Led by prolific Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, the Poland team set off for Qatar on Thursday ahead of their opening World Cup game against Mexico next week.

The national team plane was guided by fighter jets to the southern border of Poland following a missile killing two farmers four miles from the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, November 15.

In the aftermath of the blast, troops closed off the border between Ukraine and Poland amid fears of a Russian migrant crisis.

The Polish national team, will kick off their tournament against Mexico on Tuesday, November 22.

Poland have secured qualification for back-to-back World Cup’s and after crashing out in the group stage in 2018, and will be hoping to go one further and reach the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.

