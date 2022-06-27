2 Ex-Convicts Re-Arrested For Robbery

Two former convicts have been re-arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command while allegedly returning from a successful robbery operation.

The suspected armed robbers, according to a press release by the Ogun Police image-maker, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, AZ:5310/OGS/PRO/VOL.7/126.27/06/2022, were arrested last Thursday at the Mowe Area of the state.

The two suspects, Wasiu Opeyemi (37), an indigene of Ijebu Ode and Noah Israel (27), reportedly confessed to have carried out the robbery operation in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Oyeyemi said the two former convicts were apprehended by men of the State Anti-Kidnapping Unit who were on routine patrol at the Mowe Area of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The two men, who were on a motorcycle, were accosted by the team because of the suspicious manner they appear and they were stopped for questioning.

“The two suspects made an attempt to escape but were quickly surrounded by the operatives and taken to the nearest police station.

“On interrogation, they confessed to the police that they were coming from Ogbomoso in Oyo State where they have gone to carry out robbery operation.

“They confessed further that all the goods in their possession are proceed of the operation. They also stated that one of their victims was forced to transfer the sum of N100, 000 into their account since nothing tangible is found with him.

“The suspects, who claimed to have met at the Oba Correctional Centre while serving different jail terms, confessed robbing their victims with cutlass and other dangerous weapons.

“Recovered from them are two laptops, eleven phones of different types, one Rolex wrist watch, sum of N122, 000 and bags containing household items,” DSP Oyeyemi said in the release.

The police image-maker also revealed that the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a thorough investigation of the former convicts before transferring them to Oyo State where they will be prosecuted.

