19-yr-old collegian sprinter shatters Okagbare’s 200m record

A Nigerian athlete, Favour Ofili, has broken star girl, Blessing Okagbare’s 200metres national record at the Tom Jones Memorial Classic 2022.

Okagbare held the record since 2018 with a time of 22.04 seconds.

Ofili ran a blistering 21.96 secs on Friday to also become the first collegian athlete to ever go sub 22 secs.

With the time, Favour Ofili also emerged the first Nigerian female to break 22secs in the women’s 200m.

The athlete has also set a new record for National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Her time is also the fastest in the world this year, the fastest ever in the NCAA and a new school record.

Ofili powered to World Lead of 21.96s (1.3) to take the women’s 200m at the Tom Jones Invitational in Florida, ahead of Kamaya Debose-Epps who ran 22.81secs and Jonah Ross in 22.91secs.

The young sprinter is a Nigerian track and field athlete specialising in the 200 metres and 400metres sprints.

She is the 2019 African Games silver medalist in the 400metres.

Ofili is also the 2019 African Youth Champion in the 200 and 400metres.

