19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

News

Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended 19 youths at a popular event centre for engaging in same-sex marriage.

The youths in their early twenties were said to have gathered to witness the wedding of two suspected homosexuals, Abba and Mujahid, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that Hisbah personnel attached to the board’s headquarters in Sharada, Kano, arrived the scene before the commencement of the wedding, hence, 15 females and 4 males were arrested.

Confirming the incident, the Commander-General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn Sina explained that the arrest was made after a report from a good samaritan about the same-sex marriage.

He stated that the duo tagged as ‘bride and groom’, Abba and Mujahid escaped immediately after the arrival of Hisbah personnel at the wedding venue.

However, Ibn Sina noted that the organizer of the event, 21-year-old Salma Usman is currently in their custody, adding that the board would intensify efforts to ensure that Abba and Mujahid were apprehended.

The Commander-General maintained that the Kano State Hisbah Board would hand over those in their custody to the police for necessary action, as most of the ladies claimed to have been invited to the wedding from a neighbouring state. He further reiterated the agency’s commitment to eradicating all forms of vices in the state.

