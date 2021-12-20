17-yr-old Jemimah Marcus becomes Lagos One-day Governor

A 17-year-old student Jemimah Marcus has emerged one-day Governor of Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Marcus, a student of Angus Memorial Secondary School in Somolu, Lagos East, won the 2020 edition of the Spelling Bee Competition, thereby earning the honour to become the one-day Governor.

Master Sotin Ajose of Topo Senior Grammar School emerged first runner up of the Spelling Bee competition while Miss Rhema Edeh of Denton Junior Grammar School was the second runner-up.

This was contained in a statement signed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, ChannelsTV reports.

He added that the weekly Executive Council meeting of the State’s cabinet was presided over by Ms. Marcus, an indigene of Edo State, as Sanwo-Olu temporarily stepped aside and observed the proceedings.

“Spelling Bee competition, a contest between public schools across Lagos, is one of the legacy programmes in the State’s education sector pioneered in 2001 by the then First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu through her New Era Foundation.

“Since 2015, the State Government has taken full charge of the programme, collaborating with partners and stakeholders to further help realise its objectives,” the statement added.

The statement added that Ms. Marcus while presiding over the cabinet meeting, commended the Sanwo-Olu administration for initiating “laudable” programmes. She described the governor as a “transformational leader.”

“Mr. Governor, I commend your team for excellent leadership, as well as proactiveness in critical sectors. In education, the State Government has embarked on revamping schools and delivering new ones to improve access. This effort has been complemented with massive innovative programmes, such as EKO EXCEL, Lagos Learns Together, Read Loud, EKO Digital School, and job initiative.

“These laudable programmes have impacted on students, teachers and the out-of-school learners, as the initiatives have improved teaching and learning with an excellent outcome. With the deployment of technology, I can say teaching techniques across Lagos schools are no longer what they used to be. The success of these programmes is evident in the performance of students in their academic,” she said.

Ms. Marcus, however, solicited more funding for her school, and schools where students learn under harsh circumstances, while also asking the Governor to support her parents in order to help her realise her future dreams.

The one-day Governor harped on the need to commit more investment in digital literacy across public schools in the State.

Responding, Sanwo-Olu said the one-day governorship programme was one of the ways employed by the State to raise future leaders, noting that the initiative had afforded winners the opportunity not only to improve in their learning but also expose them to rudiments of public administration.

The Governor took note of Ms. Marcus’ requests for more investment in education and human capital, promising the Government would continue to prioritise education in the State.

