Thursday, December 1, 2022
17-yr-old boy sues his parents for $250K for naming him Gaylord

A 17-year old boy from the US state of Missouri has launched a civil lawsuit against his parents for naming him Gaylord as a child, a name which allegedly caused him to suffer from a lot of mockeries and even serious bullying.

Gaylord Williams from the small city of Kirksville in Missouri is suing his parents, Dave and Carol Williams, for “deliberately making his life miserable” by giving him “an outdated and prejudicial first name”.

In his allocution presented this morning in front of the Adair County Circuit Court, the teenage boy claims he was an undesired child and that his parents deliberately gave him that first name to make him “a designated scapegoat”.

“They told me several times that I was an accident and that I had ruined their life. When he was drunk, my father even admitted that they had named me like that in order to ruin my life like I had ruined theirs.”

