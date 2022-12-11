17 Years After, Kechi Okwuchi Remembers Victims of Sosoliso Air Crash

It’s been 17 Years since the ill-fated Sosoliso air crash and Kechi Okwuchi is giving 60 reasons why she’s grateful.

The survivor of the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash of December 2005 that claimed 108 loves, including those of her schoolmates; 60 school children of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, took to her Instagram to pay tribute to them.

The 33-year-old Kechi thanked the 60 angels who have been cheering her on through the years, giving her reasons to continue to strive, fight, and make them all proud.

Kechi Okwuchi went on to add that she finished her MBA in 2022 and also became an author where she talked about her late schoolmates a lot and noted the humbling impact it has had on reader.

The Nigerian-America singer and motivational speaker who was a finalist at the twelfth season of America’s Got Talent in 2017, noted that though gone, they will never be forgotten.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...