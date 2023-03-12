Search
Emmanuel Offor
17 killed as gunmen terrorize Southern Kaduna again

No fewer than 17 people have been killed after gunmen attacked Ungwar Wakili village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sources say the casualties are mostly women and children including a woman and her new born baby, ChannelsTV reports.

An earlier report had stated that fifteen persons died, however, two pf three other persons who sustained injuries, have died of their wounds.

Although the police authorities are yet to comment on the incident, however, the Executive Chairman of Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Francis Sani said the gunmen suspected to be militia herders invaded the community at about 9pm on Saturday and started shooting sporadically on people’s houses.

The chairman disclosed that fifteen locals mostly women and children were killed in the process, either from gunshots or machete cuts.

He further explained that the gunmen operated for some hours without any resistance from security operatives despite being located close to a
mobile police checkpoint.

According to the local government Chairman, those who sustained injuries have been taken to the hospital for treatment, while the remains of the victims will be given a mass burial after normalcy has been restored

Meanwhile, a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban with immediate effect. This is to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace in the area.

Haaland in shock £175m move to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are planning a stunning £175m swoop for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The French champions saw their Champions League dream end this week...
Ex-Senate President, Joseph Wayas’ corpse abandoned in London 14 months after his death

The remains of late Senator Joseph Wayas, second Republic Nigeria’s Senate President (1979-1983) has reportedly been abandoned in a London hospital. Wayas died in December...
Lagos Guber: LP’s Rhodes-Vivour says assassins after his life

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the March 18 election Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has alleged death threats and assassination attempts on his life. Rhodes-Vivour,...
