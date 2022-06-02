16-Year-old Rapper 23 Rackz Shot Dead

Yet another rapper has been shot dead in the United States – this time it is Washington D.C.-based rapper, 23 Rackz.

This news was confirmed by his father, who said that the young star was fatally shot last week, adding that he had spent all his life trying to get his boy on the right path.

“Nobody could get him to stay off the streets,” Michael Johnson told FOX 5 about the late 16-year-old. “I’d go to work, and he’d be gone when I come home. So we had a relationship of me trying to get him off the streets and him thinking, once he got money off his hands, he was gone. And as far as guns on the street, he had been arrested one time for a gun, but D.C. won’t hold those kids. I begged the judges, P.O., keep him. Just keep him. But the next day, he was home. It’s so easy for these kids to get guns, it really is.”

Complex adds this about the shooting: “23 Rackz, born Justin Johnson, was reportedly gunned down last Thursday in Southeast Washington, D.C. His family says the up-and-coming MC was shot shortly after posting his location on Instagram. Police have yet to make any arrests in connection to the incident. Authorities are reportedly offering D.C. Police a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to conviction of the attacker(s).”

Rackz was only 16 years old.

