16 Swimmers Signing Letter Supporting Rule That Would Prevent Transgender Teammate From Competing

Sixteen student-athletes on the University of Pennsylvania swim team have signed a letter and sent it to both the school itself and the Ivy League, regarding the new transgender athlete policies.

The drama started weeks ago after transgender athlete Lia Thomas smashed the women swimming records at UPenn. Thomas—who was previously on the men’s team—broke the women’s 100 and 200-yard freestyle races at Harvard last month, and continues to do so.

Now, according to CNN, the CEO of Champion Women Nancy Hogshead-Makar wrote the letter on behalf of the swimmers, noting the policies that could prevent Thomas from competing in the NCAA tournament.

“We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman. Lia has every right to live her life authentically,” the letter reads. “However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from #462 as a male to #1 as a female.”

Complex adds that the “new policy will require trans athletes to undergo testosterone testing twice during the 2022-23 academic year, as well as for four weeks before championship selections. The guidelines have been approved by the NCAA Board of Governors.”

However, the Ivy League claimed it doesn’t “publicly respond to letters submitted to our office,” while the school’s athletics department said it is willing to work with the NCAA so that Thomas can take part in the March championship.

Others who support Lia wrote:

“We want to express our full support for Lia in her transition,” members of the team said in a statement after anonymous negative comments about Thomas were published by various outlets. “We value her as a person, teammate, and friend. The sentiments put forward by an anonymous member of our team are not representative of the feelings, values, and opinions of the entire Penn team, composed of 39 women with diverse backgrounds.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...