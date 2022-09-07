Wednesday, September 7, 2022
15 kids rescued as Rivers Police bust trafficking ring

Officers of the Rivers State Police Command have rescued 15 children from a child trafficking ring in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

This was made known at a press briefing by the state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, at the state police headquarters on Tuesday.

The Command also paraded a fake reverend sister who is believed to be at the centre of the child trafficking ring in the state.

Also paraded were other suspects involved in car and motorcycle theft, kidnapping, drug peddling, and gun running.

Investigations are ongoing as some of the children have been reunited with their parents.

